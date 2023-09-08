When Americans wake up and start their day this Monday, it will mark 22 years since many of them first learned of the September 11 terrorist attacks.
That morning in 2001, people across the world were worried about family, friends, coworkers or other connections who were near the World Trade Center or the Pentagon or who were on any of the four airplane flights that were hijacked. But with a tragedy of that magnitude, the regular news updates about the eventual 3,000 lives that were lost that day left people of all walks of life in a state of disbelief – as if trying to awake from a nightmare.
Of course, the shockwaves caused by the attacks traveled all the way to Hunt County and throughout the country.
“I was a principal at Travis Elementary School at the time,” James Evans said. “But I did what I learned from J.D. Stovall (an earlier principal), I stayed calm and made sure the environment stayed calm.
“That morning, I went to each employee individually, shared with them what information I knew at the time and instructed them not to tell the kids because we had no idea who all had family there,” Evans continued. “It’s a parent or guardian’s responsibility to decide whether or not – and how – they want to discuss things of that nature with their kids.
“Also, since we knew that some parents would want to pick their kids up early, we made sure to not use the intercom to call the students. Instead, we walked to the classrooms and pulled them individually, to avoid alarming them.
“Before you can teach reading or writing, you have to provide an environment were students feel safe,” Evans added. “And I had a strong faculty that was able to stay calm and professional for the kids. I’m proud to have been a part of that team.”
Another Greenville ISD alumnus who has vivid memories of that day saw the events from the opposite perspective, as a student.
In 2001, Greenville ISD Police Chief Ramon Rodriguez was a senior in high school and the first he heard of the attacks was from a group of friends who were congregating at the senior lockers after first period.
“I had never been to New York and I had no idea what the Twin Towers or the World Trade Center were so we didn’t really understand what was happening at first,” Rodriguez said.
“Then, I went to my next class, which was FFA, and it was then that we watched the news and saw the impact of what was happening and it started to sink in that we were under attack,” he said. “Even though most of us felt pretty safe, being so far from New York, it was all we talked about for the rest of the day.
While Rodriguez remembers first hearing about both 9/11 during his senior year of high school and the shooting at Columbine his freshman year, he credits neither as being a direct influence on his decision to go into law enforcement. However, he does try to carry much of the community spirit felt in the weeks following 9/11 into how he does his job.
“From watching the news from New York, I remember seeing the image of people running away from the towers while first responders were running toward them so maybe it did help move me in the direction of becoming a police officer … but, most of all, a message I give over and over again at assemblies is that we are all family and that if a bad guy comes through the doors with a gun, it’s all of us against them,” Rodriguez said.
Similar to the impression that first responders made on Rodriguez that day, Laura Irrgang of Lone Oak remembers how a voice from her childhood reminded her to seek out the small points of light that the actions of some can offer in the darkest times.
“I’m usually pretty optimistic but I still can’t find a bright side to this tragedy,” Irrgang said.
“One thing that stuck with me was an interview with Fred Rogers (Mister Rogers) after the attacks,” she continued. “He was always a beacon of kindness and sanity in my childhood so his words truly mattered to me. He was deeply affected by the attacks as a part-time resident of New York and a native of Pennsylvania.
“In a clip I saw soon after the attacks, he said, ‘When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,’” Irrgang said.
While the 9/11 attacks were certainly impactful during many people’s formative years, they also made an impression on older folks in the community who had seen the country through several challenges in the past. Such is the case with Bill Caldwell, a 98-year-old World War II/Korean War veteran who also worked at Temco/LTV in Greenville during much of the Cold War.
When news broke of the attacks that morning, Caldwell was already retired and enjoying a vacation with his late wife, Louise.
“We arrived in St. Louis in the early morning on Sept. 11, 2001 … it was around 7:30 a.m. Central when Louise called for me to come to the television, saying, ‘Bill, you won’t believe it.’
“We watched as they replayed the scene of one of New York City’s Twin Towers in flames. We couldn’t believe the awful sight as we tried to make sense of it. As we looked at the screen in disbelief, another plane crashed into the second tower.”
While he was as disturbed as anyone about the events that day, Caldwell concluded his account with a darkly comic quip about al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden’s eventual death by an American special operations unit in 2011.
“A song comes to mind, all these years later when I think of Bin Laden and it’s ‘What you gonna do when they come for you, bad boy?,” Caldwell said.
