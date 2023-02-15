FILE - Raquel Welch appears at the Los Angeles premiere of "How to Be a Latin Lover" on April 26, 2017. Welch, whose emergence from the sea in a skimpy, furry bikini in the film “One Million Years B.C.” would propel her to international sex symbol status throughout the 1960s and '70s, died early Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, after a brief illness. She was 82.