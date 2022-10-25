As election day approaches, The Herald-Banner encourages our readers to cast an educated, informed ballot — and to remember just how precious is the right to freely vote.
Democracy is a national blessing that needs to be nurtured and cherished. Our right to vote in free and fair elections is the hallmark of a free people.
Early voting started Monday, and election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Although most of the county-level races were settled this spring, there remains a Texas House election on the local ballet as well as important state and federal races. In addition, numerous school districts in Hunt County are staging bond referendums, and the Commissioners Court has called for a vote on whether to implement a property tax freeze for seniors and disabled people.
Much is at stake in this election.
It was heartening to learn from Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash that more people in Hunt County are registered to vote than ever before. The growing number shows that interest in voting remains high, and that’s a healthy thing for democracy.
We also believe that Ash is imminently qualified for her job — honest, professional, competent. We believe those same attributes apply to all 254 top election officials in Texas, whether their counties are considered red, blue or purple. We’ve seen nothing to suggest otherwise. We remain confident and secure in our belief that the 2022 general elections in Texas and across the nation will be conducted with honesty and integrity, just as they have been in the past.
Many voters in Hunt County will be pleased with the eventual outcome of races and initiatives. Others will not. Some extremely close races may require a recount. All voters, however, should rest assured that their ballots were counted fairly and accurately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.