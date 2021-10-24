There are several Halloween and fall festival events scheduled at several popular haunts in Greenville and Hunt County during the coming week.
• The Candy, Costumes and Cars Drive-Thru event began in 2020 to replace Halloween on the Square and the City of Greenville has scheduled the event from 4 until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, or until all the candy is gone, in front of the Greenville Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street. City and county employees will be providing bags of candy to motorists.
• The MRW “Haunted Trails Of Terror” is in its 13th annual run at 8 p.m. at 10593 County Road 3605 in the woods just outside of Quinlan. The event is promising fun for all ages and continues Friday and Saturday. Entry is free, although donations are accepted and volunteers are being sought to participate. Additional information is available by calling 903-268-5662.
• First Baptist Church in Caddo Mills is hosting a free fall festival between 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday at 2503 First Street in Caddo Mills. There will be candy, popcorn, games and prizes.
• The Vinyl Countdown store, 8110 Wesley Street in Greenville, is hosting a Halloween Hootenanny from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, featuring music, treats, candy for kids, a kids costume contest, photos and more. Additional information is available at 903-494-5015.
• Love and Integrity Funeral Cremation Services and the Greenville North Community Association have scheduled The Pink Out Halloween Drive-Thru, starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at 4900 King Street. Additional information is available by calling 903-453-8100.
• The West Tawakoni Trunk or Treat Fall Festival is scheduled starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at the West Tawakoni City Park and is presented by the West Tawakoni Friends of the Park. There will be people handing out candy, hay rides, games and costume awards.
• The Commerce Chamber of Commerce is hosting Trick or Treat on the Square starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31, downtown on the square. Lineup will begin on Washington Street by the barber shop and walking traffic will flow one way around the square.
• Faith Outreach of Greenville, 1501 Division Street, is presenting a Hallelujah Night at 6 p.m. Oct. 31. The church will be handing out candy, hot dogs and popcorn until 8 p.m. Additional information is available by calling 903-455-0207.
• Keep Wolfe City Boo-tiful is hosting a free Trick-Or-Treat Main Street event in downtown Wolfe City between 6 and 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Additional information is available by email at kwctb@att.net
