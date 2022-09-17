What a difference two years makes. Remember all the handwringing about having to wear masks in public while we waited for those first vaccines in the winter of 2021? Well, good riddance to mask mandates and the complaining.
It’s just too bad that COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, too.
As we leave summer behind, we need to be vigilant. Cooler weather means colds, flu and most assuredly COVID-19 in all its variants. Of course, we are in better shape to fight off the coronavirus than we were in those first scary months. Over three-quarters of American adults have at least been vaccinated, infection rates have dropped significantly and most of us who do get sick now from COVID-19 are able to endure it and get back in the swing quickly.
“The WHO (World Health Organization) is saying the end is near for the (COVID-19) pandemic, and it becomes endemic,” said. Ray Fletcher, emergency services coordinator for Cooke County. “It's still around, for sure, but much less severe than in the past. Since reporting is almost nil and people are testing at home or not testing at all, we watch hospitalizations. So far, they have been minimal with not very severe complications based on regional reporting.”
Hospitals are still getting COVID-19 patients. North Texas Medical Center officials say they expect to see a seasonal bump in cases, but nothing like the last two years. They are just as focused now, if not more than before, with making sure people know where to get their booster shots. ER nurses are offering boosters for walk-ins who have at least gotten their initial vaccinations. Local doctors and pharmacies are offering boosters now, too.
Those booster shot are important to all of us going forward. COVID-19 is not a winter cold. Our bodies have to be kept up to date. The coronavirus mutates on a regular basis, and even those of us who have been vaccinated are still susceptible to new infections, including the longer-term variants that have dogged millions of Americans.
Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist, told a New York Times columnist that variants of the original coronavirus evolved to evade the initial antibody protection generated by earlier vaccines or past infections, even though protections against severe disease remained fairly strong. The new boosters, however, can greatly diminish that evasion. When the initial vaccines were tested in trials and matched with the strain then in circulation, there was 90 percent to 95 percent protection against any symptomatic infection. The effectiveness of those first vaccines has decreased over time as new variants emerged. While exact numbers remain to be seen, immunologists believe updated boosters should again increase such protections.
Please, be good citizens and make time to get your boosters. You’ll be doing your kids, your neighbors, your co-workers and — most importantly — yourself a really, really big favor.
— Gainesville Daily Register
