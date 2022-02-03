In addition to cutting hair and helping people take care of their “new do’s,” barbers, stylists and beauticians often find themselves as de facto therapists or as trusted friends to their clients.
This aspect of the salon business was a major focus of a discussion led by Greenville hair stylists Susie Smith and Carmen Edwards at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum on Tuesday. In their talk, the two shared their experiences and insight on the issue of hair care in the black community.
“Women of color go through a lot, and just like I’m their therapist, a lot of ladies will just sit down and start talking about all their problems,” Smith said.
“But I look at what I do as ministry, because I’m also a Sunday School teacher, and I give them Jesus,” Smith added.
Like Smith, Edwards also viewed her work as a way of tending to the spiritual needs of her clients.
“I’m so much more than a stylist,” Edwards said. “Being a stylist is just what opened the door.”
“A lot of times, I also try to give these women something positive and help adjust their crown,” Edwards said, referring to how she tries to boost her clients' self esteem.
In addition to using their position as a way to minister, both stylists also spoke of valuing their roles as mentors to young people.
For example, Edwards assists with teaching cosmetology students at Greenville High School, and will often add in little “life lessons” along with her professional experience.
“I shadow some of the cosmetology students on the high school’s salon days,” she said. “One day when I was there, I passed by a group of girls who were talking with each other and doing a lot of cussing, and I just told them ‘queens don’t cuss.’”
The two also detailed several of the specific challenges of caring for black hair.
“Things are getting better and better, but when I was little, I would get one doll each year, and it was always a white doll with long straight hair,” Smith said. “I started by working with my own hair and I like doing it. Years later my pastor’s wife encouraged me to become a stylist and help others with their hair.”
Tuesday’s talk also served as a kick off for the museum’s temporary exhibit focusing on black-owned barbershops and salons, as well as hair care products and equipment invented by African-Americans.
As part of the exhibit and the museum’s online presence, the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum is posting interviews with several black barbers and stylists in Greenville about their own unique experiences.
The video playing as part of the museum’s exhibit contains excerpts from all of the interviews, while the full interviews (as well as Tuesday's presentation by Edwards and Smith) will be posted on YouTube.
The exhibit is planned to continue into April.
