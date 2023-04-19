Greenville ISD has named Dr. William Stewart as the Greenville High School Principal for the 2023-24 school year.
Stewart was born and raised in Greenville, and is a proud GHS alumnus (class of 1989) and a former Travis Tornado. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce. He earned his doctor of education from Stephen F. Austin.
This December, he will celebrate 32 years of marriage with his wife Tamiko (GHS class of 1988). They have three adult children Tristan, Keegan and Lauren.
Stewart has served as the principal at Palestine High School since 2012 after being promoted from the role of associate principal the two years prior. He has been in education for 29 years, serving the students of Red Oak, Lancaster, Ennis and Palestine.
During his 29-year career, Stewart has taught secondary mathematics, coached basketball, baseball, football, track and cross country and has been an assistant principal, associate principal, director of safety and security and building principal.
Stewart believes that taking extra steps to build quality relationships with both students and staff members is key to building a learning environment where students strive for greatness.
“Serving the students and staff of Greenville High School has been a life-long dream for me.” Stewart said. “There’s no place like home.”
He plans to officially begin his work with GISD this June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.