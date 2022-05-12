Greenville Christian Salutatorian

Kilee Davis
Greenville Christian’s 2022 salutatorian Kilee Davis plans to pursue a business degree at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.
A student at GC since pre-k 4, Davis earned a 4.11 GPA and is graduating with an impressive 36 dual credit hours.
In addition to consistently being near the top of her class, she has been active in her school’s student council and as a varsity cheerleader. Outside of school, Davis has stayed busy in recreational and competitive dance in jazz, hip-hop, tap, ballet, pointe, lyrical, contemporary and musical theatre.
Organizations that Davis belongs to include National Honor Society and SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions). She has also volunteered with Operation Christmas Child, Community Seeds, Drug Free Greenville and Hunt County Shared Ministries (FISH).
She is the daughter of Ashli and Chance Davis. Kilee will receive the Legacy Award at Friday’s graduation ceremony since her mother is an alumna of Greenville Christian.
