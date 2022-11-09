AUSTIN — A Democrat has not won a statewide office in Texas since 1994, and that did not change on Tuesday night.
Republican candidates took every statewide race in the midterm election, extending the party’s nearly three decades of monopolizing every position at the highest level.
Each of the 12 statewide positions was won by an incumbent with the exception of land commissioner. The role was previously held by Republican George P. Bush, who opted to run for attorney general but lost in the primaries. Republican Dawn Buckingham is the newly elected land commissioner. She is the first woman to win the post.
Here is who will represent Texans across all major positions for the next four years. The (I) indicates incumbents. Total votes are as of 12:40 p.m. Nov. 9.
Gov. Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott
Courtesy Office of the Texas Governor
GOVERNOR
Winner: Republican Greg Abbott (I)
Total vote: 54.82%
Role: the state’s chief executive responsible for outlining budget recommendations for the Legislature and leading the state and its military forces during emergencies.
Campaign promises: strengthen economic opportunity for Texans, improve public education system and crack down on violent gangs.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
Courtesy the Office of the Lieutenant Governor
LT. GOVERNOR
Winner: Republican Dan Patrick (I)
Total vote: 53.82%
Role: head of the state Senate and establishes all special and standing committees, appoints all chairpersons and members, and assigns all senate legislation to the committee of his choice.
Campaign promises: crack down on violent crime, secure the border, reduce property and business taxes, stand up for the Second Amendment and address Texas’ infrastructure challenges.
Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Courtesy Office of the Attorney General
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Winner: Republican Ken Paxton (I)
Total vote: 53.48%
Role: the chief legal officer responsible for defending the state and its laws by providing legal representation.
Campaign promises: secure the border, support law enforcement, back anti-abortion agenda and support religious freedom.
Glenn Hegar
Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar
Courtesy Office of the Comptroller of Public Accounts
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS
Winner: Republican Glenn Hegar (I)
Total vote: 56.45%
Role: the state’s chief financial officer that works as tax collector, chief accountant, chief revenue estimator and chief treasurer for all of state government.
Campaign promises: rein in wasteful spending, cut regulation and red tape, and reform the tax code.
Dawn Buckingham
Commissioner of General Land Office Dawn Buckingham
Courtesy Dawn Buckingham
COMMISSIONER OF GENERAL LAND OFFICE
Winner: Republican Dawn Buckingham
Total vote: 56.22%
Role: head of the state agency focused on maximizing and diversifying revenue sources for the Permanent School Fund and expanding the development of renewable energy on state lands.
Campaign promises: fight inflation, secure the border, unleash Texas energy and fight the Green New Deal, and protect public education funding.
Sid Miller
Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller
Courtesy Sid Miller
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Winner: Republican Sid Miller (I)
Total vote: 56.39%
Role: head of the state agency that promotes agriculture production, consumer protection, economic development and healthy living.
Campaign promises: uphold Second Amendment rights, reform property taxes and support religious freedom.
Wayne Christian
Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian
Courtesy Wayne Christian
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
Winner: Republican Wayne Cristian (I)
Total vote: 55.42%
Role: head of the state agency that regulates the oil and gas industry, gas utilities and pipeline safety.
Campaign promises: ensure reliable sources of energy and protect oil and gas production while ensuring a clean environment.
TEXAS SUPREME COURT
Place 3
Winner: Republican Debra Lehrmann (I)
Total vote: 56.17%
Role: the court of last resort on civil matters.
Judicial philosophy: strictly construe the law, never legislate from the bench and enforce the rule of law across the board.
Place 5
Winner: Republican Rebeca Huddle (I)
Total vote: 57.15%
Role: the court of last resort on civil matters.
Judicial philosophy: honor and uphold the law and preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.
Place 9
Winner: Republican Evan Young (I)
Total vote: 56.47%
Role: the court of last resort on civil matters.
Judicial philosophy: faithfully apply the Constitution and laws as they are written.
TEXAS COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS
Place 5
Winner: Republican Scott Walker (I)
Total vote: 57%
Role: handles appeals on criminal matters.
Judicial philosophy: uphold the laws and constitutions of Texas and the U.S., maintain the separation of powers and oppose to legislate from the bench.
Place 6
Winner: Republican Jesse F. McClure III (I)
Total vote: 57.28%
Role: handles appeals on criminal matters.
Judicial philosophy: ensure the law is followed and justice is done in accordance with the Texas Constitution.
