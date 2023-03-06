Last year, Greenville ISD celebrated the graduation of the first cohort from its Early College High School (ECHS) program.
Since its launch in 2017-18, the four-year program has been allowing students to work toward an associate’s degree in engineering – at no cost to their families – while they fulfill their high school graduation requirements.
The program was developed and is taught in partnership with Paris Junior College.
Now, GISD is expanding the ECHS program as it kicks off its recruiting push for two new career pathways being added to the program starting next year. Both are in the medical field, and they are emergency medical technician and certified nursing assistant.
ECHS Chancellor Dr. Rebekah J. Russler explained at the Feb. 21 GISD school board meeting that the four-year medical program will have students taking the same basic classes their freshman and sophomore year before being given the choice to branch out into the EMT or CNA track, starting their junior year.
Both programs will lead to employable credentials, Russler added, giving students the opportunity to work in those fields immediately after graduation and/or get a head start in further education. Both programs can be used as prerequisites toward earning a licensed vocational nurse or registered nurse certification. The EMT track also provides a solid background for those wishing to enter a firefighter academy.
In terms of funding, Russler announced that the district had been awarded a $100,000 LASO (Learning Acceleration Support Opportunities) grant from the Texas Education Agency for the ECHS program. She projected that the grant should fully fund the ECHS program for the next two years at no cost to the district.
Greenville ISD plans to start its recruiting season for all three of its ECHS tracks on Thursday, March 23, with two interest meetings in the Career & Education Center Cafe at Greenville High School. With all the tracks being four-year programs, the interest meetings will mostly be aimed toward current eighth-graders and their families. The meeting discussing the engineering pathway will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the meeting covering the medical pathways will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
