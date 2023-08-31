Greenville ISD is making a big ask of voters this November – a three-proposition bond package with a total price tag of $189 million.
Having failed in their last two bond votes in 2022, the district is again trying to put on a full-court press to convince residents to support the proposal. The bond vote in May of last year included the same basic package from this November’s ballot but the second vote in 2022 omitted improvements to the high school. That second bond failed by less than 2% of the vote.
One tactic GISD is again using to win over the votes of residents is the opportunity for voters to tour each of the facilities that would be impacted should the bond pass.
The district began tours on Friday, Sept. 1 at the middle school and high school and the L.P. Waters Early Childhood will join the tour schedule Friday, Sept. 8.
The following are the days and times available:
GREENVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Thursday, Sept. 14: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 27: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12: 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
GREENVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Friday, Sept. 8: 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22: 9 a.m. & 3 p.m.
L.P. WATERS EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER
Friday, Sept. 8: 11:30 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 15: 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6: 9:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 9: 5 p.m.
In the event you are not able to meet one of the days/times and would like to tour, district officials say to reach out via email at 2023bond@greenvilleisd.com to arrange a tour. More information about the bond vote is available at www.greenvilleisdbond.com.
The district is also extending its Saturday Coffee Talk agenda for the next two months to include tours of the facility where we are having they are having the meetings. The Saturday Coffee Talk is led by GISD Board President Aletha Kruse, members of the GISD Board of Trustees and Superintendent Sharon Boothe. During these Saturday chat times, officials review the agenda from that month’s board meeting and answer questions from our community.
The first Coffee Talk is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Greenville Middle School and the next is at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center. RSVPs should be made at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1wZV3Cb0gEZr8h6Zfxv20sstxU-vsRZXzmcZp-IyfNFw/viewform?edit_requested=true.
Unlike the 2022 bond votes, voters this time will have the opportunity to give a yay or a nay to three separate propositions: A and B are for replacements for the middle school and L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center, respectively, both of whose existing campuses are 73 years old, deteriorating and out of compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Texas Education Agency standards and updated building codes. The projected cost for the new middle school is about $120 million and the projected cost for the new early childhood center is about $36.4 million.
Proposition C is for recommended improvements to the high school. These proposed renovations to Greenville High School include the removal of lockers (since student use few books these days because of modern technology) to “recapture” the area for more instructional/collaborative space.
Other proposed improvements to the high school include a renovated library, updated lighting, replacing air conditioning units and replacing about 8,000 square feet of roof. The total projected cost for the improvements to the high school, included under Proposition C, is $32.6 million.
Travis Hairgrove contributed to this report.
