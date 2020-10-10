The following is a list of the contested races on the November 3 election ballots. Note; Not all races will appear on all ballots.

Republican Party = (REP)

Democratic Party= (DEM)

Libertarian Party = (LIB)

Green Party = (GRN)

President/Vice President

Vote for None or One

Donald J. Trump/Michael R.Pence (REP)

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM)

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (LIB)

Howie Hawkins /Angela Walker (GRN)

Write-In

United States Senator

Vote for None or One

John Cornyn (REP)

Mary “MJ” Hegar (DEM)

Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB)

Write-In

United States Representative, District 4

Vote for None or One

Pat Fallon (REP)

Russell Foster (DEM)

Lou Antonelli (LIB)

Write-in

Railroad Commissioner

Vote for None or One

James “Jim” Wright (REP)

Chrysta Castañeda (DEM)

Matt Sterett (LIB)

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Vote for None or One

Nathan Hecht (REP)

Amy Clark Meachum (DEM)

Mark Ash (LIB)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term

Vote for None or One

Jane Bland (REP)

Kathy Cheng (DEM)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Vote for None or One

Jeff Boyd (REP)

Staci Williams (DEM)

William Bryan Strange III (LIB

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Vote for None or One

Brett Busby (REP)

Gisela D. Triana (DEM)

Tom Oxford (LIB)

Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Vote for None or One

Bert Richardson (REP)

Elizabeth Davis Frizell (DEM)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Vote for None or One

Kevin Patrick Yeary (REP)

Tina Clinton (DEM)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Vote for None or One

David Newell (REP)

Brandon Birmingham (DEM)

Member, State Board of Education, District 9

Vote for None or One

Kevin M. Ellis (REP)

Brenda Davis (DEM)

State Representative, District 2

Vote for None or One

Bryan Slaton (REP)

Bill Brannon (DEM)

Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Vote for None or One

David Evans (REP)

Bonnie Lee Goldstein (DEM)

Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 6

Vote for None or One

John Browning (REP)

Craig Smith (DEM)

Justice, 5th Court of Appeals District, Place 8

Vote for None or One

Bill Whitehill (REP)

Dennise Garcia (DEM)

County Constable Precinct 1

Vote for None or One

Richy Valenzuela (REP)

Glenn Stone (DEM)

Boles ISD Trustee

Vote for None or One

Robert Cruthird

Linda Pitts

Laura Sweeney

Write-In

City Council, City of Caddo Mills

Vote for None, One, Two or Three

Scott Clements

John Phillips

Ben Bentley

Chris Dumire

Joel Richardson

Tim Thomas

Caddo Mills ISD Proposition A

The issuance of $90,000,000 of bonds by the Caddo Mills Independent School District for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Vote for None or One

For

Against

City Council, City of Celeste, 2 Year Term

Vote for None, One, Two or Three

Jordan Brooks

Robert Davenport

Chris White

Jason Minter

Felicia White

City Council, District 3, City of Greenville

Vote for None or One

Kristen Washington

John Turner

City of Greenville, Proposition A

“Establish a tax limitation allowed by Texas Constitution Article 8, Section 1-b(h), to: 1. create a non-repealable and non-rescindable ceiling of limitation on the City of Greenville’s Ad Valorem Tax Levy of any homestead property of a person who is sixty-five (65) years of age or older who makes an application for and receives a homestead exemption; 2. allow for increases on such homestead property to the extent the value of the homestead is increased by improvements other than repairs and other than improvements made to comply with governmental requirements and except as may be consistent with the transfer of a tax limitation under a law authorized by this subsection; 3. allow for the continuation of this limitation after the person’s death while the homestead property remains the residence homestead of that person’s surviving spouse if the spouse is fifty-five (55) years of age or older at the time of the person’s death, subject to any exceptions provided by the general law; and 4. allow for the transfer by by qualified homestead owners or all or a proportionate amount of this tax limitation to a different residence within the City of Greenville if such transfer if provided for by the Legislature by general law at the time of transfer.”

Vote for None or One

For

Against

City of Greenville, Proposition B

The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages for off-premise consumption only.

Vote for None or One

For

Against

City of Greenville, Proposition C

“The issuance of $4,500,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements for Roy Warren Parkway, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”

Vote for None or One

For

Against

Greenville ISD Trustee, District 2

Vote for None or One

Anji Taylor

Trena Stafford

Greenville ISD Trustee, District 3

Vote for None or One

Janna Stephens

Michael Phillips

Scott Potter

Mayor, City of Hawk Cove

Vote for None or One

Darren Evans

Delores Spence

City Council Place 2, City of Hawk Cove

Vote for None or One

LaTasha Harcrow

Mark Collins

City Council Place 4, City of Hawk Cove

Vote for None or One

Joseph Kelly

Rebecca Bernardi

Lone Oak ISD Trustee

Vote for None, One or Two

Chris Moore

Steven Reisor, Jr.

Clint Patterson

Craig Scott Standifer

Danny Bowman

Mayor, City of Josephine

Vote for None or One

Kenneth McCarty

Joe Holt

City Council Place 5, City of Quinlan

Vote for None or One

Shane Nowlin

Miguel Serrano

Royse City School Board Trustee, Place 2

Vote for None or One

Christina Carrion

Cindi Jobe

Eric Price

Mayor, City of West Tawakoni

Vote for None or One

Linda Kattner

Jim Turnipseed

Alan Shoemake

City Council Place 4, City of West Tawakoni

Vote for None or One

Robin Myers

Donna R. Milburn

Wolfe City ISD Trustee

Vote for None, One or Two

James Stewart

Charmayne Cherry-Scott

Dwayne Humphries

DeAnna (De) Henslee

Brad Moore

Hunt County Proposition A

The incorporation of the community of Poetry, Texas as a Type A Municipality to be named the Town of Poetry, Texas.

Vote for None or One

For

Against

Tags

Recommended for you