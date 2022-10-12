AUSTIN — Texas candidate for attorney general Rochelle Garza attacked incumbent Ken Paxton’s push to criminalize abortions in the state in her latest campaign ad Tuesday. That followed Monday’s launch of an ad by the Paxton campaign depicting Garza as weak on human trafficking.
With the election less than 30 days away, Garza, a Democrat, is looking to unseat Paxton, a Republican, who is seeking his third term as the state’s top legal officer.
In a media blitz released Tuesday, Garza referenced Paxton’s anti-abortion stances and legal decisions that have ended the procedure in the state.
Dubbed “Briefcases,” the voiceover on the ad states: “Sometimes criminals carry guns to rob you on the streets. Sometimes they carry briefcases to rob you of your personal freedoms.”
“Texans have an opportunity to hear from a strong candidate ready to put their needs first and be the fighter Texans deserve. Rochelle Garza will tackle the issues that underpin a healthy family – restoring access to reproductive rights, safeguarding families from price-gouging, and protecting the privacy and dignity of every Texan,” said Marcy Miranda, spokesperson for Rochelle Garza for Texas campaign.
Paxton did not respond to a request for comment, but in his own recent ad released Monday depicted Garza as a sympathizer to human traffickers.
A series of billboards displayed in several metropolitan areas portray Garza services as a defense attorney for human smugglers.
One ad reads: “Busted for human trafficking? Rochelle Garza will defend you.”
“My opponent, Rochelle Garza, may have firsthand experience dealing with human traffickers, but the catch is that she was working to enable these criminals by defending them in court,” Paxton said in a Tweet on Monday. “TX voters must reject Rochelle Garza & her radical, open-borders agenda.”
All of Texas’ most prominent statewide positions are up for re-election including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, as well as several federal and local positions.
Early voting begins Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.
