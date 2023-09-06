Greenville fans are ready for some more football and looking forward to cheering on the Lions at T.A. "Cotton" Ford Stadium on Friday much like they did two weeks ago in the season opener.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Central Texas and eastern North Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Weather Alert
...OZONE ACTION DAY... The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Thursday, September 7, 2023. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Thursday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts) Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org) EPA Air Now (www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0) Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org) North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality (www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)
centerpiece featured
Faces in the football crowd
- Laurie King | Herald-Banner
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Caddo Mills game suspended after two players airlifted to HRMC
- Motorcycle ride, poker run to benefit Boles Home
- Man sentenced to 6.5 years in prison in animal torture case
- Circus in Little Elm to feature performers with Hunt County connections
- Caddo Mills football players released from hospital
- Greenville Lions start quickly again, win 35-2 over Frisco Liberty
- Pair arrested for multiple drug charges following raid by HCSO
- Quick-thinking, fast-acting kids help stave off car fire until firefighters arrive
- Quinlan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for February crash
- Former Air Force One navigator to share memories of 9/11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.