Greenville Family Theater will present “Frozen Jr.” on the Greenville Municipal Auditorium stage this weekend.
“Frozen Jr.” is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and brings Elsa, Anna, and the land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
Performance times are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday.
For tickets, go to showtimeatthegma.com.
