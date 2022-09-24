Recently, I was interviewed about what it was like coaching Robert Griffin III. As you may recall, Robert, known as RG3, was a Heisman Trophy winner from Baylor University. I was his high school head coach.
Robert was a very talented athlete. He was winning national track meets and setting AAU track and field records in elementary school. As he grew up in our sub-varsity programs it was obvious that he was a special athlete.
He blossomed during his junior and senior high school seasons in football. Tracy Welch (serving at that time as offensive coordinator) would often say there is no limit to what he could accomplished.
Robert had all the ingredients; great athleticism, family support, and a burning desire to excel. He had rare intangibles like his work ethic. This was instilled in him by his mother and father. Additionally, he was very intelligent, and possessed great leadership qualities.
Although he was a star high school athlete, Robert was very humble and gracious. He would sign autograph toy footballs for children after home football games. He also participated in our elementary reading program.
Robert was a leader.
His senior season he amassed 2,777 all-purpose yards, passed for 25 touchdowns, and ran for eight touchdowns. For his accomplishments on the field, he was selected first team All-District his junior and senior years.
Yes, great athletes have talent, and it is nice to see them have lots of accomplishments.
What is more pleasing to coaches is to see these star athletes be leaders, humble and gracious, and treat others with respect.
That is why when I talk about players I have coached who became NFL stars like RG3 and Charles “Peanut” Tillman, it puts chill bumps on my chill bumps to brag about the type of people they are off the field.
Whether a friend needed a positive word, or a sub-varsity player was in the vicinity to visit, Robert would give his time to stop, visit, and encourage others. He was not the typical high school star player. He served his classmates as their president. He also played multiple sports.
This young man led our track team to win the 2007 state championship. He was named to the 2007 Boys All-USA Track and Field team.
He led our football team to two state championship contests, 2006 and 2007. Rivals scouting organization named him as one of the nation’s best dual-threat quarterbacks.
Yet with all I have said, he took the effort to study hard and finish his class work with a 4.0 GPA.
Robert did not follow the crowd. He had confidence and stood up for doing right. After home football games, along with son, Steven, and several teammates, he would come to my house and play table pool or swim in my pool. He had his head on straight and knew where he was heading and would not allow others to stir him wrong.
Robert is a great example of what can happen when talent, focus, and perseverance are present in what drives a person. Every city has a budding star. I hope youngsters are reading this article and see the ingredients for success.
Thought for the week:
“At the end of the day, you can’t control the results; you can only control your effort level and your focus.”
— Ben Zobrist
Dr. Jack Welch is an educator and college football coach. His doctorate is in educational administration, and he has been an educator, administrator, and football coach, mentoring young minds, for over 40 years. He is also the author of Foundations of Coaching. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
