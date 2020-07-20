What will happen this fall with school sport programs? Will fall and spring sports switch times of a year they participate? Will sport programs start later in August or September? Will sport seasons be canceled?
These are just some of many questions surrounding starting school this year. Last week, Canutillo ISD stated they will not pay stipends to coaches if sport seasons are canceled due to Coronavirus. I posted on social media my disagreement with that decision and received several varied comments.
If you are contracted to teach and coach, then usually you receive what is called a dual contract. Part of a dual contract is for teaching and part is for coaching. Once a contract is signed by both parties then it is in force for a contracted period. With teaching and coaching contracts, there is usually a clause stating duties can be reassigned.
Salary is protected by a contract. Stipends typically are dependent upon performing service for an extracurricular activity. If a coach serves half of a sport season, they expect half a pro rata stipend payment. A person could argue if there was not an extracurricular activity and a stipend was remunerated then this could be a gift of public funds if no service was rendered.
The flip side of this scenario is if a district decides not to pay a stipend, a district will likely lose coaches to another district. There is much more than a sport season to consider as a coach’s duties for coaching a sport. Coaches check on student-athletes. They check on academic performance and attendance. They mentor and serve as leaders for their students. Some coaches become like surrogate parents. Many students connect to school through a coach’s leadership and academic results are vastly improved when coaches are part of these students’ lives.
So, what should happen when a district cancels sport seasons because of the pandemic? Teacher-coaches, with dual contracts, have been lured to a district to coach and teach. Teachers, with a teaching contract only, are lured to a district to teach. By not paying a dual contract employee their stipend, could this be considered a breach of contract or is it devaluing importance of coaches?
In place of sport seasons, coaches can perform after school tutorial assignments and a host of various other duties. Bottom line. The teacher-coach signed a dual contract and reported to work. Reassign them during their sport season, if necessary, and pay them.
Thought for the week, “You concede nothing to me and I have to concede everything to you.”
— Thomas Hardy
Dr. Jack Welch is a college football coach. He holds a Doctor of Education degree and has been a college and high school football coach for 39 years. He can be reached at jackwelch1975@gmail.com.
