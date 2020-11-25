By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
Two free Thanksgiving meals will be available in Hunt County Thursday, with a third being offered Saturday.
• The “Feed The Hungry” event is scheduled at Clark Street Christian Church, for delivery and pick-up only, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Anyone wanting to volunteer or who may want additional information can call the church at 903- 455-3148 or email csccfeedthehungry@gmail.com.
• Omega’s Biscuits N’Eggs, 1814 Monroe St. in Commerce, is hosting the “Feeding the Community” free Thanksgiving lunch also on Thursday. The restaurant will provide a meal of turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and green beans, cranberry sauce, a roll, drink and dessert.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the restaurant will only be at 50 percent capacity, but meals can be picked up at the side door. Additional information is available by calling 903-266-3002.
• The Feed My Sheep Ministry-Hunt County has scheduled a free Thanksgiving feast from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the Ja-Lu Park, 2 Lou Finney Lane in Greenville. On-site and to-go orders of turkey and all the fixings will be available.
