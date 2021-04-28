Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.