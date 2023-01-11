District 4 U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon on Monday filed articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Fallon, who represents a large swath of Northeast Texas, including Rockwall County, has long been a critic of Mayorkas and his oversight of the Texas-Mexico border.
“Secretary Mayorkas has violated the law and his implemented policies that undermine law enforcement activities at our southern border. From perjuring himself before Congress about maintaining operational control of the border to the infamous ‘whipgate’ slander against our border patrol agents, Secretary Mayorkas has proven time and time again that he is unfit to lead the Department of Homeland Security. His willful actions erode our immigration system, undermine border patrol morale, and imperil American national security. He must be removed from office,” Fallon said in a statement to the Herald-Banner.
The move for impeachment by the Republican-controlled U.S. House is no surprise. Mayorkas has come under fire by Republicans for the migrant crisis that has plagued the southern border during the Biden Administration.
On Tuesday, DHS said Mayorkas has no plans to resign. DHS said the grounds for impeachment laid out by Fallon are inaccurate and do not meet the standards of high crimes and misdemeanors. “Secretary Mayorkas is proud to advance the noble mission of this Department, support its extraordinary workforce, and serve the American people. The Department will continue our work to enforce our laws and secure our border, while building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system,” Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Marsha Espinosa said in a statement.
In December, Fallon sent a letter to Mayorkas seeking answers on Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) recent alleged underreporting on illegal aliens released into America without proper tracking technology.
"ICE's mission statement reads as follows: 'Protect America through criminal investigations and enforcing immigration laws to preserve national security and public safety.' Instead of living up to this, ICE appears to be more interested in squashing transparency and empowering radical anti-ICE activists. This is yet another chapter in the story of Secretary Mayorkas' incompetent, negligent, and reckless leadership of DHS. The American people deserve answers. We will find them come hell or high water," the letter said.
