The lives of the 11 peace officers from Hunt County who have died in the line of duty will be remembered this weekend during a special ceremony in Greenville.
The local observance of the National Peace Officers Memorial Day is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Sunday in front of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, 2801 Stuart Street in Greenville.
The memorial event is being conducted in conjunction with National Police Week, May 9-15 and will also feature tributes to those law enforcement officers from across Texas who have died in the line of duty during the past 12 months, the reading of the law enforcement code of ethics, presentations of a memorial wreath and a symbolic riderless horse, a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.
