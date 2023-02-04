Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 4, 2023 @ 9:22 am
Courtessy photo
The Greenville Rotary Club recently hosted Texas A&M University-Commerce Interim Athletic Director Eric Coleman as guest speaker. With Coleman are club Rotarians that are East Texas State University or A&M-Commerce graduates.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.