Courtesy Keep Greenville Beautiful
A team from Motorola Solutions traveled from Allen for an early kick off to today’s Keep Greenville Beautiful’s annual Make A Difference Day event. The team collected 22 bags of trash in a small area on Roy Warren Parkway and in front of Splash Kingdom. Make A Difference Day this year will be a litter pick up targeting the bridge area at U.S. Highway 69/1nterstate 30, downtown and along the Roy Warren Parkway area. Registration and supply pick up is at the Greenville Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 7:30 a.m. with teams going out at 8 a.m. Lunch is provided for volunteers when they come back in around 11.a.m. Those wanting more information or to pre-register can call 903-441-1399 or email keepgreenvillebeautifultx@gmail.com
