Early voting begins Monday for the May 7 Texas Constitutional Amendment and jurisdictional elections.
In Hunt County, early voting for the elections is scheduled at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217 Washington Street in downtown Greenville from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 25-29; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 1-2.
Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on election day.
Additional information about the upcoming elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration website or by calling the office at 903-454-5467.
