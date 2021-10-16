• Hunt County Voter Administration Building, 2217A Washington Street, Greenville, for all county precincts
• Commerce City Hall, 1119 Alamo Street, Commerce, Precincts 426, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431, 432, 434
• Lone Oak ISD Administration Office, 8162 Highway 69 South, Lone Oak, Precincts 318.319, 323, 324, 325
Early voting is scheduled 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27 and 29.
Early voting is scheduled 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 and 28
