The following is a list of the contested races for the March 1 Democratic Party Primary election in Hunt County.

Note: Not all races may appear on all ballots.

United States Representative, District 3

Doc Shelby

Sandeep Srivastava

Governor

Michael Cooper

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez

Beto O’Rourke

Joy Diaz

Rich Wakeland

Lieutenant Governor

Michelle Beckley

Carla Brailey

Mike Collier

Attorney General

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Joe Jaworski

S. “Tbone” Raynor

Mike Fields

Lee Merritt

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Janet T. Dudding

Tim Mahoney

Angel Luis Vega

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jinny Suh

Jay Kleberg

Sandragrace Martinez

Michael Lange

Commissioner f Agriculture

Susan Hays

Ed Ireson

Member, State Board of Education, District 12

Robert Velasco

Alex Cornwallis

