The following is a list of the contested races for the March 1 Democratic Party Primary election in Hunt County.
Note: Not all races may appear on all ballots.
United States Representative, District 3
Doc Shelby
Sandeep Srivastava
Governor
Michael Cooper
Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez
Beto O’Rourke
Joy Diaz
Rich Wakeland
Lieutenant Governor
Michelle Beckley
Carla Brailey
Mike Collier
Attorney General
Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Joe Jaworski
S. “Tbone” Raynor
Mike Fields
Lee Merritt
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Janet T. Dudding
Tim Mahoney
Angel Luis Vega
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Jinny Suh
Jay Kleberg
Sandragrace Martinez
Michael Lange
Commissioner f Agriculture
Susan Hays
Ed Ireson
Member, State Board of Education, District 12
Robert Velasco
Alex Cornwallis
