This is so easy and delicious. I like to make it in my crockpot, but you can do it on stovetop or light a fire under your cauldrons!
Curried pumpkin soup
1 bag of frozen cauliflower
1 can pumpkin
1 can coconut milk
Turmeric
Black pepper
Mrs. Dash or your favorite herb combo
Powdered curry
Himalayan sea salt
I put a full bag of frozen cauliflower into the crockpot, add turmeric and black pepper, and let it cook on high until it begins to soften.
If I am adding a protein like chicken I would cook that first in the crockpot if it is raw, or add it later if I’m using pre-cooked leftovers.
Add the can of pumpkin. Stir and let heat through.
Add additional turmeric and black pepper.
Add the can of coconut milk and then the herb combo. Add curry powder to taste (I actually add “to smell”).
Heat through and season with sea salt to taste. Add toppings to your pleasure.
Proteins to add: canned chickpeas, chicken thighs, quinoa, ground turkey
Toppings: Shelled sunflower seed, walnuts, sliced almonds, chopped greens, chopped onions
–from Liz Jones - Liz Jones Wellness Ranch
