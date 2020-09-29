Halloween lovers in the area can have some socially distanced (but action-packed) fun at a Zombie Safari paintball shooting attraction this October.
In neighboring county Kaufman County, in Forney, Cousins Paintball Dallas will welcome customers every Friday and Saturday in October, to an interactive “zombie apocalypse” simulation.
The attraction will allow customers to buy tickets to either hunt zombies or just sit and watch the action hayride style. All of the various ticket packages can be purchased online at www.zombiesafari.net/tickets.
“All the equipment is mounted to the vehicles and is provided for the haunted hayride,” Cousins Paintball managing partner Jed Allsup told the Herald-Banner. “Any of the ‘shooter’ option tickets entitle the ticket holder to sit behind the ‘guns’ and shoot at the zombies.
“We also offer a ‘rider only’ ticket for folks who want to watch the action with friends and family but not do any of the ‘hunting/shooting,’" Allsup explained.
While private parties can be booked for Zombie Safari, the shooting for those groups must also be done from the bus with the mounted paintball guns, as “walk through shoots” are not offered.
“All of the zombie shooting takes place from our ZRVs (zombie response vehicles) which are made up of buses, military trucks, hayride trailers, and battle wagons,” Allsup said. “We currently do not offer any walkthrough shooting at this time.”
Like most events these days, CDC and state guidelines regarding COVID-19 were taken into account in the planning for this year’s Zombie Safari.
For example, they have reduced the maximum number of single tickets sold per night by 50 percent, and have purchased more buses and trucks to allow for better social distancing. Their planned protocol is to also sanitize all vehicles and equipment after each trip.
“The great news is we are outdoors, which has been effective on reducing the spread of the virus per the state and CDC,” Allsup added.
With there not being many Halloween-themed events scheduled this year because of COVID-19, the attraction has been selling more tickets in advance than normal.
“Many dates, times, and tickets have already sold out,” Allsup said. “I honestly do not think it will be likely we will have any tickets at the gate this year, but people can always drop us a line (at 972-203-0014) on the day of and see.
“[Ticket sales] have been nuts,” Allsup added. “It’s a true blessing after being closed down during our busiest time of the year this spring. We have tickets purchased as far away as Maryland, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi and El Paso.”
In addition to inviting customers, Zombie Safari is also still hiring zombie performers and other actors, hosts and bus drivers for the attraction.
“We are always looking for enthusiastic, fun folks to help us ‘save the city’ from zombies,” Allsup said. “They can email us (at info@zombiesafari.net), call us, or direct message us via social media to set up an interview.
“We pay zombies in all you can eat brains … and real money too.”
The Zombie Safari will be from 7 p.m. until “the last zombie is dead,” each Friday and Saturday in October, at Cousins Paintball Dallas, at 8975 FM740 South, in Forney.
