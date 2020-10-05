This week, the Herald-Banner received a few comments from readers who had attempted to purchase tickets for the Zombie Safari paintball attraction in Forney, only to find out that the regular, general admission “shooter” tickets were sold out, with only some of the VIP packages remaining.
A spokesperson for Cousins Paintball, where the Zombie Safari will take place, told the Herald-Banner that many of the Saturdays are indeed sold out, at least currently, but that there are still some tickets available for Fridays.
He also explained, with this being the attraction’s opening weekend, that they’re starting by being “conservative” with their ticket sales, to make sure their staff can keep up with sanitization and other precautions against COVID-19.
“We hope to open some more ticket sales, but we are being conservative to make sure we can keep the rides clean and safe since we had to reduce sales by 50 percent, due to COVID concerns,” he explained. “After our opening weekend (this Friday and Saturday), we will be able to see how smooth things run, and we hope to open more tickets up for sale.”
Many of the sold-out tickets shown on Zombie Safari’s online ticket services, at www.zombiesafari.net/tickets, also have waiting list options.
The Zombie Safari is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., and lasts until “the last zombie is dead,” each Friday and Saturday in October, at Cousins Paintball Dallas, at 8975 FM740 South, in Forney.
The Halloween-themed attraction allows customers to buy tickets to either “hunt” zombies or just sit and watch the action hayride style.
Those with questions may contact Zombie Safari staff at 972-203-0014.
