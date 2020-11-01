In the 1960s, '70s and '80s, Buck Owens, Roy Clark and other denizens Kornfield Kounty entertained households across the country on the music and comedy variety show, “Hee Haw.”
This November, Greenville Theatre Works plans to bring laughter and song to the community in a similar homespun spirit, with its own original production, “The Yee Haw Jamboree.”
Currently, singer-songwriter and Grammy Award-winning guitarist Brad Davis (who is also a resident of Commerce) is in the process of preparing the musical aspect of the show while Greenville Theatre Works’ producing artistic director, Pip Bickford, is finishing the script.
“It’s going to be an interesting show ... not a standard play where we can just grab a script for it,” Bickford told the Herald-Banner. “It’ll have some of the old classics similar to what people remember and love from ‘Hee Haw,’ and hopefully it will offer just a bit of an escape for people with everything that’s going on in the world.”
With the music setlist for the production finished, Bickford said he is glad to have Davis and long-time collaborator of Davis’ Joel Weaver lending their creative, instrumental and vocal talents, as both Davis and Weaver previously worked on “Hee Haw” when it was on the air.
“It’s fun to be part of this because even the young generation knows about ‘Hee Haw,’” Weaver said at last week’s Hump Day Happy Hour at the Texan Theater in Greenville. “When my daughter took a history of country music class in college, her classmates laughed at her when she said she didn’t know what ‘Hee Haw’ was.
“When my daughter talked to me about it, I asked her, ‘Do you remember Willie (Nelson), Waylon (Jennings) and those other people I used to play with? That was ‘Hee Haw,’” Weaver continued. “Then, she went back to class, and told everybody, ‘Oh, now I remember ‘Hee Haw,’ but I just thought it was my daddy’s work.”
For Greenville’s production, to keep the action moving at the same fast pace as the well-known TV show (and to allow for better social distancing between performers and crew), “Yee Haw” will contain both live-performed bits and pre-recorded elements, so that set changes can be made during the pre-recorded scenes.
Over the next few weeks, the show’s cast and crew will be busy with rehearsals, with showtimes being 7:30 p.m. both Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21. Tickets can be purchased online at www.showtimeatthegma.com for $20.
To help with social distancing, the live audience will be limited to 350 people each night, and the performance will also be live-streamed for home viewing.
