The past year was certainly notable for several milestones, with one of the biggest being the turnout for the elections that were held during 2020.
Long lines were typical at polling locations throughout the county as voters made decisions in key races and did so overwhelmingly for Republican candidates on the ballot. The strength of the GOP was so pervasive in Hunt County that only two candidates were on the ballot in the November elections, which still drew a record number of votes submitted.
Most of the races were decided during the primaries, which like so many other aspects of society were affected by COVID-19.
More than two dozen candidates filed for nominations with the Hunt County Republican Party, setting up contested races for county judge, county attorney, sheriff, county commissioner Precinct 1, county commissioner Precinct 3, constable Precinct 1 and Constable Precinct 3.
Four Republicans were unopposed in seeking re-election to their offices, including 354th District Court Judge Keli Aiken, Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Wineinger, District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. and Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1 Wayne Money.
Hunt County Democrats had only two candidates to file, one each for Constable Precinct 1 and the other for the party’s chairman.
After the March primary elections in March, incumbent County Judge Bobby Stovall and incumbent County Commissioner Precinct 3 Phillip Martin had reclaimed their seats while Terry Jones had won the race for Hunt County sheriff, besting challenger Kirby Dean Luke. None of the three had any opposition in November.
After the primary, the race for Hunt County attorney, being vacated by Joel Littlefield, was between Scott Cornuaud and G. Calvin Grogan. No Democrats were in the race, so it would be between the two GOP candidates in what had been expected to be a May 2 runoff election. However, the runoff was bumped to July while Cornuaud and Grogan engaged in a war of words on their respective Facebook pages, with each candidate raising serious allegations against the other. Grogan wound up winning the runoff and therefore the office which he took over on Jan. 1.
During the November general elections, a total of 38,740 people voted, representing a 65.27 percent turnout of the county’s 59,350 voters. The total turnout and the percentage were both records for an election in the county.
GOP candidates in each race won by wide margins, including the presidential race, where Donald Trump received 29,135 votes (75.64 percent) locally.
There was only one contested Hunt County race, for constable Precinct 1, which had Republican Richy Valenzuela defeating Democratic candidate Glenn Stone. Valenzuela had received 15,816 votes (76.88 percent) to Stone’s 4,756 votes (23.12 percent).
Voters were also drawn to participate in multiple issues in municipal elections.
Greenville residents approved freezing property taxes for senior citizens, allowed liquor sales and passed a $4.9 million bond proposal for expanding Monty Stratton Parkway.
Caddo Mills residents adopted a $90 million bond proposal for a new high school and other improvements.
Voters in the city of Campbell voted to allow beer and wine sales at local stores.
Voters in the south end of Hunt County agreed to create Poetry, the county’s newest city.
The turnout was so heavy that early vote totals weren’t released at around 1 a.m. the next day, about four hours later.
