If nothing else, 2020 will be remembered for the number of protests and demonstrations that were held locally, as residents in Hunt County responded to controversial events taking place across the country.
The May 25 shooting death of George Floyd In Minneapolis generated multiple responses from those who were seeking racial justice, while another group raised their objections to the removal of a Confederate memorial from the grounds of a local museum. Others were opposed to the initial response to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
• A small group of individuals conducting a Black Lives Matter march and rally on the night of June 5 in Quinlan was reportedly met with confrontations from pedestrians and passing motorists, but there was no violence and no arrests were made. About 15 people participated in the “Black Lives Matter March For Justice” that began at the headquarters of the Quinlan Police Department. Organizers said they were immediately met with protesters on the opposite side of Main Street, waving Confederate flags and yelling racial slurs.
• Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Greenville on the afternoon of June 7, at the “We Are George Floyd” event that included a march between Market Square and a 90-minute rally at the Hunt County Courthouse. Greenville City Council Place 6 representative Cedric Dean was the master of ceremonies for the event, which was organized through the efforts of multiple organizations, including the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, the NAACP Greenville Branch and the Corporation For Cultural Diversity.
Several speakers addressed the crowd during the rally, all of whom urged those in attendance to continue to make their voices heard in the coming elections to honor Floyd’s memory.
• A March for Black Lives was conducted in Royse City on the night of June 6 that included speakers and a brief march through downtown.
• Bridge of Unity — A Prayer Meeting was conducted on the evening of June 9 at Graham Park in Greenville and included participation from representatives from the New Light House of Prayer and the Boles Church of Christ.
• The focus being raised nationally centering on Floyd and more deaths of Black people by law enforcement fell directly on Hunt County in October. Hundreds of people filled Don Howard Stadium at Wolfe City High School to remember Jonathan Price, a cherished member of the community who was killed in a shooting incident with a local police officer on the night of Oct. 3. The suspect, Shaun Lucas, was indicted of murder in connection with the incident and remains in custody in the Collin County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.
But disputes over racial injustice were not the only reasons why residents protested publicly in 2020.
• The removal in July of a memorial monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers from the grounds of the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, drew a response from the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which wanted to take over the statue and put it on display on private property. Museum officials said the statue was removed from its base on the grounds of the facility, where it had stood since 2004, amid fears it might be threatened and was being stored at an undisclosed, secure location. No final decision had been announced on the matter as of the end of 2020.
•During the initial wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a crowd gathered in June in front of the Hunt County Courthouse for the Constitutional Freedom Rally hosted by the Texas Liberty Defenders group. The event focused on multiple causes, from calls to allow all businesses and government agencies to fully reopen, to opposition to allegedly requiring residents to take a potential future vaccine, to the decision by Gov. Greg Abbott to allow local governments to decide whether to order businesses to require face masks.
• Two small protests were conducted outside of the courthouse, one in late April and one in early May, that featured local businesses opposed to the initial lockdowns ordered by Abbott in response to COVID-19.
