As of the end of 2020, Hunt County officials reported that the county had had a total of 3,878 known cases of COVID-19 over the year – 2,890 of whom had recovered, 45 of whom had died, 39 who were hospitalized at the time, and 694 who were isolated at home.
On the front lines of the county’s fight against the 2019 novel coronavirus were its healthcare workers, but patients and their families also had to shoulder the burden of additional health and safety protocols – such as patients only being allowed to have visitors who were healthcare decision-makers and postpartum mothers and their babies only being able to be visited by one designated person.
But, despite the challenges, many in the community banded around its healthcare providers, to support them amid COVID-19.
For example, in April, several businesses – including L3Harris, Innovation First International, Electric Inc., Home Depot, Chelsea Building Products, Sherwin Williams, Raven Aerostar, Patricia Rife and DVM – donated truckloads of N95 masks, disposable gowns, face shields and other pieces of personal protective equipment to Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Other examples of community support for healthcare workers during this trying year have included tokens of appreciation such as potluck-style lunches and dinners provided by local churches and other organizations.
“I’ve been in nursing for over 30 years, but this is the first time in my life where I’ve felt like people are considering us heroes,” said Cindy Usher, a registered nurse in Hunt Regional Medical Center’s emergency room.
“Firefighters and police officers are understandably treated like heroes all the time, but I feel like this whole situation is changing peoples’ perspective on nurses,” Usher continued. “In the past, a lot of times, people wouldn’t stop and think about how, a lot of times, we can’t be with our families during the holidays because we’re doing our job and caring for other people.”
