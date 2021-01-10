Starting in April 2019, many in the Greenville community pushed for the city to adopt a tax exemption for seniors that would give them the option of freezing their local property taxes at the same amount year after year.
In November 2020 – after a year-and-a-half of petitioning and then continued campaigning by supporters of the freeze – voters approved of such an exemption, allowing Greenville residents aged 65 or older to keep the city property tax they owe on their homestead at the amount it was the year they started taking the exemption.
For clarification, a homestead is the house a homeowner lived in, and not any rental or commercial properties they may own.
During the petitioning and campaigning process, the freeze was enthusiastically supported by many seniors in the community who are living on a fixed income such as Social Security benefits or pensions.
When the senior tax freeze passed, residents who had already been approved for Greenville ISD’s senior property tax freeze were automatically given the exemption for the city, without having to apply for it separately.
However, those who either just turned 65, or those who are 65 or older but have not yet applied and been approved for the school district’s tax freeze, have had to apply for the exemption through the Hunt County Appraisal District office.
In addition to the tax freeze, the Greenville City Council, in June, increased the city’s existing senior homestead exemption from $10,000 to $20,000.
So now, for example, if a homeowner in Greenville who’s at least 65 years old takes advantage of both exemptions – and they own a home currently appraised at $200,000 – they would pay about $1,107 (the city’s current property tax rate of about 61.5 cents per $100 valuation applied to the home’s adjusted value of $180,000) in local property taxes, and continue to pay that same amount each year, regardless of future increases in their home’s appraised value or the local tax rate.
