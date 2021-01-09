While the call for an “extended spring break” back in March as a safety measure against the spread of COVID-19 likely felt like good news to many students throughout the country, the daily struggle that followed – with daily changes to distance learning procedures, frequent cancellations of sporting events, as well as temporary campus closures and bus service suspensions – made 2020 an especially stressful year for not only students and teachers, but also school nurses and administrators, and custodians and cafeteria workers.
Even though the frequent partial and full closures of campuses have been tough, in December, Greenville ISD’s School Board chose to keep the district’s quarantine periods at 14 days, even though the CDC gave new recommendations for how10 or seven-day quarantines could be implemented.
The prescribed 14-day quarantine periods were a major component in GISD’s COVID-19 Response Plan, in which the district’s response protocol was organized on a five-level scale: Level 1 Prevention, Level 2 Mitigation, Level 3 Modified Operations, Level 4 Campus or Facility Closure, and Level 5 District Closure.
In an effort to further help students stay healthy, Greenville ISD was also able to secure a partnership with Carevide Pediatrics this fall, in the formation of a student clinic to improve families’ access to affordable healthcare services for their children.
“The Family Health Connection has the potential to have a dramatic positive effect on the health of our children and our community,” GISD Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said. “We all know that healthy students are better learners and enjoy a better quality of life.
“We are grateful to our partners at Carevide for providing this opportunity,” Liggins added.
