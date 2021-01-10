A double murder of two sisters at Texas A&M-Commerce was just one of several violent offenses that took place in Hunt County during the past year, but it was the most far-reaching incident, as the case has been tied to a second murder in Denton County that was committed by the same suspect.
• Jacques Dshawn Smith of Rowlett is facing trial in Hunt County on a charge of capital murder involving the deaths of sisters Deja and Abbaney Matts, who were victims in a Feb. 4 fatal shooting on the Commerce campus. Abbaney’s 2-year-old son was also injured during the Feb. 4 incident. Smith, 21, remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a total of $2 million bond. Smith is also charged with capital murder filed by the Denton Police Department and is also being held in the facility on probation violation warrants on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest from Dallas County.
• Robert Paul Nichlson, 43, was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in April involving the reported road rage death of Bruce Edward Smith III of Lone Oak. He has pleaded not guilty.
Nichlson is being held at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million bond. Smith died early on the morning of Jan. 25 at Medical City Plano after he was reported to have been stabbed repeatedly on the night of Jan. 24 while at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Wesley Street in Greenville.
• A Royse City woman has been indicted of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash in July 2020 that killed a state appeals court judge. Megan E. Smith, 32, was believed to have been intoxicated when she drove the wrong way and caused the three-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Royse City, which resulted in the death of Fifth District Court of Appeals Justice David Bridges of Rockwall.
• A warrant on a charge of murder has been issued for Lauren Brooke Bohme, 18, of Royse City involving the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville. Bohme was still being sought as of press time. Greenville Police Department officers were dispatched at around 12:15 a.m. Sept. 30 to an aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville. Rincon was hospitalized due to his injuries but was reported to have died on the night of Nov. 23.
