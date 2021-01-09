When restrictions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 were called in March, it put many people, at least temporarily, out of work, and it forced most businesses to develop ways to continue serving customers ... but from a safe distance.
Luckily, some area nonprofit organizations like United Way of Hunt County, Community Seeds, and Hunt County Shared Ministries (FISH) were able to offer rent, utility, and food assistance to families through the crisis.
But, the initial closures and restrictions were also cause for extra concern for many with local businesses because they came on the heels of previous setbacks such as the severe “straight-line winds” that caused substantial damage throughout Greenville and the fire that ravaged downtown antique store Muzzy’s Alley, both of which happened the previous summer.
“Downtown Greenville has had kind of a rough last 12 months,” Greenville Main Street Manager Doyle Dick said at a Greenville City Council work session in June. “With the storms last summer, the fire at Muzzy’s Alley – because that big column of smoke isn’t something people want to see coming from downtown – and then COVID-19, local businesses have had to endure a lot.”
However, business owners in the community did their best to roll with the punches and adjust their business practices to suit the times.
In May, when restrictions on businesses started to ease somewhat, many local businesses re-opened offering curbside service, online orders and/or local delivery, or positioning hand sanitizer stations and complimentary facemasks near the door.
“We definitely support our customers’ and our employees’ wishes to stay safe,” Greenville Floral & Gifts owner Luanne Dickens told the Herald-Banner as she was preparing for Mother’s Day/graduation season in May. “We even have most of our employees working in the back of the store to keep everyone safe.”
Toward the end of the year, though, Greenville enjoyed a steady increase in sales tax revenue, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, indicating improved health to the business community. In fact, in October, the city took in $7.6 million in sales tax revenue compared to $6.72 million at the same point of the previous year – a 6.6 percent increase.
Despite the increase in local economic activity, though, some businesses closed, such as J.C. Penney and Bealls, or are pending closure, such as Mac’s American Grill.
