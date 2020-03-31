Women In Need (WIN), which operates the domestic violence shelter for Hunt, Rains and Rockwall counties, continues to offer assistance during the current pandemic.
“WIN is very thankful to get the word out that we are still open and that we are ready and able to serve those in need,” said Executive Director Connie Pettitt.
The agency is providing online prevention education, virtual advocacy services and safety planning and in English and Spanish, along with the shelter facility and additional resources.
Pettitt said the shelter is seeking donations of safety items such as disinfectant spray and masks.
“Food-wise we are in need of flour, sugar, oil and meats,” Pettitt said. “Typically, our generous community supports us by sending us fresh foods but of course right now with the shelter at home in place fresh foods seem to not be available.”
She said the agency is learning to adapt to the current uncertain conditions, just like the clients it serves.
“Our Education and Outreach Teams are developing, training and are standing by for the opportunity to deliver new platforms of learning to our communities, its students and to all the Hunt, Rockwall, and Rains County ISDs,” Pettitt said. “Please know we want victims to know they are not alone. For many victims, isolation affords perpetrators the opportunity to coerce and to abuse further and shelters see an increased number of hotline calls made.”
While WIN is not currently accepting clothing donations through the My Sister’s Closet stores, financial contributions may still be made through the Women In Need website.
Pettitt urged anyone being abused and needing assistance to contact the WIN hotline at 903-454-4357 (HELP).
Additional information is available online at www.wintexas.org, Facebook.com/winintx and on Instagram at @win.texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.