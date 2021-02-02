There is still a chance to sign up for a fundraiser benefiting the agency helping lead the fight against domestic violence in Rockwall and Hunt counties.
Tickets and sponsorships are still available for the eighth annual Chocolate Indulgence event on Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14.
Women In Need operates the domestic violence shelter for Hunt and Rockwall counties and is the host for the event.
Silent auction items through the bidding auction website, www.wintexas.muradbid.com, will be open starting Feb. 8 and will remain open through Feb. 14.
Top-level Chocolate Indulgence sponsors receive a Valentine's Day basket that includes truffles from Sweet Face Sugar Shoppe and Bakery along with bottle(s) of wine from Landon's Winery. Chocolate Indulgence sponsorships include Champagne Truffles ($5,000), Cognac Truffles ($3,000), Irish Cream Truffles ($1,500), Amaretto Truffles ($750), and Chocolate Kisses ($250). Depending on the sponsorship level, you will receive special recognition on WIN’s website, social media pages, and in the Herald-Banner.
Sponsorships can be arranged by visiting www.wintexas.muradbid.com, or calling WIN’s Rockwall office at 972-772-3000 for personalized assistance.
As of Monday morning, Design Balance was the Champagne Truffle Sponsor, while Texas Health Hospital Rockwall and First Rockwall United Methodist Church were the Cognac Truffle Sponsors. Irish Cream Truffle Sponsors included Southern Porch, Kincy Abstract and Sabine Title, and Denise Edwards Bookkeeping and Tax Professionals. The Amaretto Truffle Sponsors included The Rockwall County District Attorney’s Office and Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial.
Kisses Truffle Sponsors include Sheri Starkey Parks, Jerry Welch/Ebby Haliday Realtors, the Mark Russo Family, Soroptimist, David E. Rohle Attorney at Law, Mike and Robin Chouteau, Rod Holland Real Estate Group, Scott Singleton Fincher CPA, Adela Adcock Realtor, Heath Hair Salon and Spa, Riddel Plumbing Company and Glen Oaks Hospital. Honorary Truffle Sponsors include HolyTrinity By The Lake and PR Classic Homes.
Wine and Truffle Sponsors include Landon Winery and Sweet Face Sugar Shop.
To provide a donated item for the Chocolate Indulgence online auction, contact WIN’s Rockwall office at 972-772-3000. Donations of any amount can be made from the auction website, www.wintexas.muradbid.com, or on WIN’s donation page at https://www.wintexas.org/donation.php.
Those wanting additional information can call 972-772-3000 or email wintx.coordinator@gmail.com.
Women In Need, Inc. is the local 501(c)3 family violence nonprofit agency that offers both residential and non-residential services. WIN relies heavily on events such as Chocolate Indulgence to fulfill its mission and to continue to provide lifesaving services at no cost to survivors.
All proceeds raised during “Chocolate Indulgence 2021” will go toward supporting Survivors of Family Violence.
