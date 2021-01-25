Once a year, the agency helping lead the fight against domestic violence in Rockwall and Hunt counties has a sweet way of raising funds.
Tickets and sponsorships are now available for the eighth annual Chocolate Indulgence event during the Valentine’s Day weekend.
Women In Need operates the domestic violence shelter for Hunt and Rockwall counties and is hosting the event on Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14.
Headlining the Chocolate Indulgence event this year are the silent auction items. The bidding auction website, www.wintexas.muradbid.com, will be open starting Feb. 8 and will stay open for your convenience through Feb. 14.
Top-level Chocolate Indulgence sponsors will receive a Valentine's Day basket that includes delightfully yummy and decadent truffles, direct from Sweet Face Sugar Shoppe and Bakery along with delicious bottle(s) of wine from Landon's Winery. The following Chocolate Indulgence sponsorships are available for you to select from: Champagne Truffles ($5,000), Cognac Truffles ($3, 000), Irish Cream Truffles ($1,500), Amaretto Truffles ($750), and Chocolate Kisses ($250). Depending on the sponsorship level, you will receive special recognition on WIN’s website, social media pages, and in the Herald-Banner.
To reserve a sponsorship today, visit www.wintexas.muradbid.com, or give WIN’s Rockwall office a call at 972-772-3000 for personalized assistance.
To further be involved, you have the opportunity to provide a donated item for our Chocolate Indulgence online auction. To donate an item for the auction, contact WIN’s Rockwall office at 972-772-3000. Donations of any amount can be made from the auction website, www.wintexas.muradbid.com, or on WIN’s donation page at https://www.wintexas.org/donation.php.
Those wanting additional information can call 972-772-3000 or email wintx.coordinator@gmail.com.
Women In Need, Inc. is the local 501c3 family violence nonprofit agency that offers both residential and non-residential services. WIN relies heavily on events such as Chocolate Indulgence to fulfill its mission and to continue to provide lifesaving services at no cost to survivors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.