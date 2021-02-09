Women In Need Executive Director Connie Pettitt is stepping down from the agency, which provides family violence awareness services in Hunt, Rockwall and Rains counties.
Pettitt has been with WIN for a dozen years, but in a statement issued Friday morning announced she would be retiring from the organization, with Feb. 15 her last day.
“Together we have grown so many important and critical programs to accomplish our mission and vision,” Pettitt said. “Our passion, to see our communities safe, and the many wonderful connections forged has enabled us all to see great accomplishments and changes here at WIN.”
Pettitt said leading the organization has been fulfilling and a privilege.
“Its mission has consistently stayed on the forefront of my thinking and my ongoing goal,” she said. “I sincerely want to thank each, and every person involved over the years for your dedication. Without you, we would not have been able to stay the visionary course and ultimately be where we are today.
“My deepest desire has been to offer survivors a safe place to recover, heal, and regroup. At WIN, they would begin to understand their value, self-worth, and that their story matters. Their children would begin to understand their value and worth; and that the family deserves to be listened to. I am so thankful and proud that WIN walks shoulder to shoulder with broken families as they begin their healing process.”
Pettitt announced that Jeff Landers has accepted the position as WIN’s executive director.
“Jeff has a Doctorate of Ministry Degree and has been serving as Women In Need’s Education Specialist for the last two years. Jeff is passionate about the work we do here at Women In Need and I know you all will make him feel welcomed. I believe you will find Jeff to be a compassionate leader, man of integrity, and a man of strong character that will ensure that the great work of Women In Need will continue on.”
Pettitt said she will be opening a private counseling practice, volunteering while she and her husband find time to do a little traveling.
“Thank you for your faithful support and partnership as we continue in the critical mission of keeping women, children and men safe from violence and abuse.,” Pettitt said. “Together we truly have and will continue to make a difference in many hurting peoples’ lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.