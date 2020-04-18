For the past four weeks, members of West Tawakoni’s American Legion Post 517’s auxiliary have been making protective masks that are available free of charge.
So far, the auxiliary has delivered more than 600 masks to fire departments including Quinlan, West Tawakoni, Union Valley, Cash and Caddo Mills; police departments in Quinlan, West Tawakoni and Caddo Mills; Hunt Regional Medical Center in Quinlan; Glen Oaks Hospital in Greenville; a Shell gas station in Quinlan; as well as several residents in the area.
“Almost all of the materials we use are donated, so we provide the masks for free to anyone who needs one,” said Post 517 American Legion Auxiliary President Kathy Rushing. “We’re also trying to give masks out to veterans in the community and their families.”
The actual American Legion building is closed as a precaution against possible exposure to coronavirus, so those who would like to receive a mask or order several for their workplace can call Rushing 504-430-5538 to work out the details. Others who would like to make donations to the effort may call the same phone number.
