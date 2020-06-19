Herald-Banner
Staff Report
While school closures because of COVID-19 continue to keep Wesley United Methodist Church’s Early Childhood Development teachers home, they are still thinking ahead to the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
Wesley UMC’s early childhood development programs – which offer a nurturing learning environment, both inside and outdoors, as well as play and exploration in addition to academic instruction – build upon on a curriculum that includes many different learning activities to develop communication and motor skills, and establish kindergarten readiness.
Wesley’s early childhood programs include Kinder Connections I for 3-year-olds, which meets 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Kinder Connections II for both 3- and 4-year-olds, which meets 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The church also offers parents’ days out for the parents of its pre-k students.
Registration for Wesley UMC’s Early Childhood Development program is currently open online at wesleyumcgreenville.org.
Those who would like to learn more about the programs may contact Program Director Lori Dreher by email at kinder@wesleyumcgreenville.org, or call 903-455-1594 to leave a voice message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.