For the past five years, Greenville's Texan Theater has hosted the Hump Day Happy Hour, a free-to-attend weekly local arts showcase.
Even after the passing of Happy Hour founder and tireless arts advocate Dennis Strickland in November, the shows have gone on – and Texan Theater owner Barbara Horan plans that the weekly showcase of local talent will continue into 2021.
“We have had Hump Day every Wednesday since his passing,” Horan said. “He had five weeks already scheduled and we continued … and it will continue happening next Wednesday (Jan. 6) and each one after that.”
Through the years, the show has highlighted a wide variety of performing and visual artists, often including talents and interests ranging from masterful whistling to collections of taxidermized squirrels.
Each show will also continue to feature Herald-Banner entertainment writer and movie critic Alice Reese, as she presents a movie pick of the week, as well as a B.A.D. (Burgeoning Arts District) report presented by Uptown Forum owner Gail Sprinkle or Lenore Cole Owner Angela Hebert.
Each show is 5-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Texan Theater in Greenville. Those interested in performing or showing their art or other creative passion are encouraged to contact the Texan Theater through the venue's Facebook page.
