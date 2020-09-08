The latest statistics from the Hunt County Health Department regarding the county’s COVID-19 status were still pending as of press time Tuesday, because of the Labor Day holiday.
But the numbers posted during the weekend showed some reason for optimism, with the number of active cases declining significantly, along with a big jump in the total of recovered patients.
The updated COVID-19 daily report will be issued by the county Wednesday morning.
But the information posted Saturday indicated the county had 1,469 total COVID-19 cases, 11 more than Friday, with 1,365 recoveries, representing an increase of 46 patients.
There were 80 current COVID-19 cases reported in the county as of the latest report, down 35 from Friday. The Texas Department of State Health Services had dropped the number to 61 cases as of Sunday afternoon.
There were 69 patients recovering at home as of Saturday, with 11 recovering in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 9,184 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Tuesday, an increase of 306 tests since Friday.
The county’s testing positivity rating, which state health officials define as the total number of tests divided by the total number of positive COVID-19 cases, was 6.25 percent Tuesday.
• Information on the impact of COVID-19 in Hunt County is available at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Information on the statewide impact of COVID-19 is available from the Texas Department of State Health Services at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
