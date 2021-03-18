The long-term impact of the great winter storm of 2021 is going to be felt for a long time thanks to the unreliability of the Energy Reliability Council of Texas. Here in Greenville, the GEUS — the city’s utility — will have to take out a loan to cover some of the costs required to purchase energy in the open market.
We shouldn’t have gotten to this point.
While Texas leaders — notably Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick — continue to point fingers at ERCOT, which manages the state’s electric grid, the real problem still rests with the simple fact that this was avoidable. State leaders knew this was a possibility.
However, to hear a lot of state leaders describe the winter storm is akin to someone driving their car into a pole, but then do the same exact thing a decade later — on the same street. While Texas is known for its heat, it’s also known for its unpredictable weather. Is anyone paying attention?
Oh, we forgot, Abbott is too busy declaring COVID-19 is over, while Patrick is doing whatever it is he does. The truth is that we are still in a crisis here and the more that we dig into this, the more that we realize this was a systemic failure that was years in the making — not just by ERCOT but by others, such as the Texas Railroad Commission.
It was the Railroad Commission that told natural gas providers, like Atmos, which serves much of the state, that it had to turn the gas off to power plants, including Greenville’s, but keep it on in residences.
The concern was that a huge demand for natural gas would create unsafe pressure in the pipeline and cause an explosion. Of course, nothing was mentioned that a lot of people no longer fire up their gas stoves with a match, but with electronic ignition. Why? It’s safer.
By the way, the rule that was set up for natural gas curtailment was established in 1973. Might be time to rethink that strategy.
So, because the city of Greenville’s utility couldn’t fire up its own plant thanks to the state’s natural gas curtailment, it was forced to spend millions of dollars in the Wild West … we mean the open market in an effort to restore the power to thousands of people in Greenville.
As we mentioned, there was pretty good evidence this would happen again. As a reminder, there was a federal study produced in the wake of the 2011 freeze that discussed things like winterizing natural gas plants and other components critical to the operation of natural gas plants.
Instead, Abbott went off to Fox News to whine that the energy failures were an example of the New Green Deal — they weren’t — and the truth is that renewable energy options actually helped Texas ultimately get through the freezing temperatures.
Gov. Abbott is about to get billions in federal aid, including an additional $450 million in infrastructure spending, and that might be a good time to start looking at how the state of Texas can weather the cold better the next time around.
IT APPEARS RACING IS ALIVE AND WELL
After COVID-19 pretty much brought major events, including live sports, to a standstill in 2020, we were pleasantly surprised to see the new leaseholders at the I-30 Dragway in Caddo Mills bringing back the formerly shuttered drag strip with an eye on returning to racing starting April 2.
The track is undergoing a full makeover after being closed in 2014 and the new owners have upgraded the ⅛-mile track, the pits and the roads into the track, along with staging lanes. The investment so far is more than $300,000.
What we can tell, just based on our social media reach, that there is a huge interest in this track — just along Interstate 30 at Farm-to-Market Road 1565. The post reached more than 300,000 people and had thousands of comments and reactions. So, what does that mean for the track, Hunt County and fans of drag racing? We suspect it’s a lot of good news and the penned-up demand for the sport will mean a big turnout for those first races next month.
NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO RELAX ON COVID-19
We are disappointed that Hunt County officials moved to disband a critically important COVID-19 task force, which includes updating the county’s numbers on how the virus is behaving here. This is not the time to take it easy. This is the time to finish strong and ensuring the end of the pandemic here in Hunt County.
However, it makes it hard to do that when the lead agency — as Hunt County is — decides to take their pedal off the gas and coast to the finish line. Coronavirus has proved to be an elusive and difficult virus to corral, and there are variants that are emerging that make it more challenging to manage.
We argue that the emphasis should be on keeping the lines of communication open, for stronger transparency on reporting the numbers and keeping the public informed about the variants that could be headed to Hunt County. Across Texas, COVID-19 variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil have already appeared. We are so close to getting this virus handled, but leadership requires vigilance and Hunt County appears ready to give up.
That’s not the right call.
— Herald-Banner
