A long walk across Northeast Texas is scheduled to begin Monday, designed to show support and raise awareness for first responders and veterans.
The Strides For Blue 122 event will begin at the Civic Center in Mount Pleasant at 10 a.m. Monday.
Participants will be walking 122 miles across five days, concluding in Dallas Saturday.
A tentative schedule for the walk shows the participants to be starting Wednesday morning at the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial in downtown Sulphur Springs and proceeding along westbound Interstate 30 to Greenville, before arriving at the Greenville Police Department, 3000 Lee St. downtown that evening. Times for the walk had not been announced as of press time Friday and it was not immediately known whether local officers will be participating in the event.
At least some of the walkers will be spending the night Wednesday at a local hotel.
The walk is scheduled to leave the police department Thursday morning and then stop for the evening at Bucc-ee’s, 5005 E. Interstate 30 in Royse City.
On Friday, the walk will continue from Royse City to the Rowlett Creek Preserve Park, then depart from Rowlett Saturday and conclude at Reverchon Park in Highland Park, followed by a celebration event at The Artisan in Dallas.
The Strides For Blue 122 walk is one of the events presented by the Code 9 Project, an organization seeking to educate, train and advocate for the prevention of PTSD and suicide for all first responders, veterans and their families.
A helpline is available at 929-HOPE-247.
Additional information is available at the organization’s website, https://thecode9project.org/ or by calling 929-244-9911.
