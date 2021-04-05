Walgreens announced Monday that residents of Hunt County are able to make appointments to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9.
The clinic will be held at Ridgecrest Church located at 6801 Wesley Street in Greenville, inside the Fellowship Hall, and will be open to 1,500 patients. Residents will need to make appointments online using the link provided below and CANNOT be made by the store. 750 appointments are being provided for both Thursday and Friday.
Vaccine is being provided by Hunt Regional Medical Center and administered by Walgreens. Please bring valid ID and insurance card if you have insurance.
To make appointment https://wagsoutreach.com/ss/GRE982656
