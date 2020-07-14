It took a little longer than planned, but today is the day for voters to make final choices from the March 3 political party primary elections.
As was the case four months ago, there is likely to be far more people in Hunt County casting ballots for the Republican Party runoff, as there are several local and one key area race on the GOP runoff ballots, while Democrats still have decisions to make on nominations for two candidates for state offices.
Ballot boxes and a list of Tuesday’s polling locations are included in today’s Herald-Banner. Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today and the Herald-Banner will be updating the results as they become available on the newspaper’s website at heraldbanner.com.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said a total of 4,403 early votes were cast for today’s elections, which included 3,739 Republican votes and 674 Democratic ballots.
Candidates who did not win more than 50 percent of the total vote in their respective races were initially expected to compete again in a May 26 runoff election. But the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the voting pushed back..
Under the rules of a runoff election, voters who participated in a Republican Party primary cannot vote in a Democratic Party runoff and voters who cast ballots in a Democratic Party primary cannot participate in a GOP runoff. Registered voters who did not vote in either primary are eligible to vote in either a Democratic or Republican party primary.
• The race for the Republican Party nomination for Texas House of Representatives District 2 is between incumbent Rep. Dan Flynn of Van and Bryan Slaton of Royse City. The winner will face Democrat Bill Brannon of Como in November.
• In the race for Hunt County attorney, Scott Cornuaud and G. Calvin Grogan are vying for the post being vacated by current County Attorney Joel Littlefield, who ran unopposed for the office of County Court At Law No. 2.
• Incumbent County Commissioner Precinct 1 Eric Evans is facing Mark Hutchins for the office, which also did not have any Democratic Party opposition.
• The GOP nomination in the race for the office of Hunt County Constable Precinct 1 is between Sandra Linson-Bell and Richy Valenzuela. The winner of the runoff will face Glenn Stone, who was unopposed in seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the position, in November.
• The Republican Party runoff race for Constable Precinct 3 is between Joel Gibson and Wade Sheets.
•The race for the Democratic Party nomination for United States senator is between Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West.
• The two Democratic Party candidates still in the running for the position of Railroad Commissioner are Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov.
