More than 25,000 Hunt County voters have already cast ballots for today’s elections, which are expected to draw a huge turnout.
Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The Herald-Banner will post election results as they become available at heraldbanner.com.
Sample ballots and polling places are listed on Page A10 in today’s editions of the Herald-Banner.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said another 1,747 people voted early Friday, the last day of early voting for the election, resulting in a total of 25,817 early ballots.
The presidential election in November 2016 saw a then-record 17,534 early votes cast locally.
A total of 31,805 people voted in the elections four years ago, as more than 18,000 voters cast ballots in the county on election day, another one-day record for the county.
This year’s early vote total represents 43.49 percent of the county’s 59,350 registered voters.
Martinez is reminding residents to remain calm and take COVID-19 precautions when heading to the polls today.
“Voters need to practice social distancing and face coverings are strongly recommended,” Martinez said. “Be kind and patient with other voters and especially to our elections workers working the polls. Stay safe and go vote!”
In addition to the race for president of the United States, local voters will be participating in a wide variety of national, regional and statewide contests, as well as several key local issues.
• Greenville residents are considering whether to freeze property taxes for senior citizens, allow liquor sales and whether to approve a $4.9 million bond proposal for expanding a local street.
• Caddo Mills residents are voting on a $90 million bond proposal for a new high school.
• Voters in the city of Campbell are deciding on whether to allow beer and wine sales at stores.
• Voters in the south end of Hunt County are considering whether to create Poetry, the county’s newest city.
• County Constable Precinct 1 is the only contested Hunt County race on the ballots, between Republican Richy Valenzuela and Democrat Glenn Stone.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
